PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 22,098 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,444. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.88 and a twelve month high of $89.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.2071 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

