PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $17.23 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $17,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 958,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 909,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 426,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.69. 15,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,581. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $153.97 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

