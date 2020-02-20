PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,911 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $16,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of SDY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.50. The company had a trading volume of 37,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,407. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.16. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $95.63 and a 1-year high of $108.77.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

