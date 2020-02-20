PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,884 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $13,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

NYSE:WH traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,999. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $63.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.