PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 100,464 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 579,162 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 100,464 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $11,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 115.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,831,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,028,027. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.41. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.