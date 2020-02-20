PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 12,059 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 238,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,059 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $20,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,254,000 after acquiring an additional 91,934 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $26,758,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 123,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $1,065,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. Also, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,417 shares of company stock worth $5,743,456. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.26. 24,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.59. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $97.50. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

