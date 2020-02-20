PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 23,192 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,192 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $18,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRU traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.61. The company had a trading volume of 63,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,454. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

