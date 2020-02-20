PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,867 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $15,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 103,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.87. 1,989,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,298. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

