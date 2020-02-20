Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $541.02

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $541.02 and traded as low as $520.00. Polar Capital shares last traded at $540.00, with a volume of 231,646 shares changing hands.

POLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $521.71 million and a P/E ratio of 10.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 569.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 540.78.

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

