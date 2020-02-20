Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.13

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd (OTCMKTS:POLXF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $1.12. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 1,689 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Polydex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Polydex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter. Polydex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.95%.

About Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF)

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The company primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.