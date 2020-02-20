PostCoin (POST) Price Tops $0.0016

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One PostCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin and YoBit. PostCoin has a market cap of $25,829.00 and $1.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PostCoin has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008487 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011077 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About PostCoin

PostCoin (POST) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum . PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top . PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PostCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

