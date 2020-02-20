PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. PQ Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. PQ Group’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PQ Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.85-1.02 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.85-1.02 EPS.

PQG stock remained flat at $$15.17 during trading on Thursday. 156,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,691. PQ Group has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PQG. TheStreet downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CL King began coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

