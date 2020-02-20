Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,080 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Pra Group worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Pra Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Pra Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pra Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Pra Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Pra Group by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

In other Pra Group news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $37.21 on Thursday. Pra Group Inc has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRAA shares. BidaskClub raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

