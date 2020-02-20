President Energy (LON:PPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

President Energy (LON:PPC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 7 ($0.09). Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 169.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of President Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 7 ($0.09) target price on shares of President Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

LON:PPC opened at GBX 3.90 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 million and a PE ratio of 13.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. President Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9.33 ($0.12).

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

