Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.19

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.19 and traded as high as $22.10. Provident Financial shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 2,403 shares changing hands.

PROV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Provident Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The company has a market cap of $165.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 4.59%. On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is presently 96.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

