Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.19

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.19 and traded as high as $22.10. Provident Financial shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 2,403 shares changing hands.

PROV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Provident Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The company has a market cap of $165.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 4.59%. On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is presently 96.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

