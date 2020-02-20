PROVIDENT FINL/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Trading Down 5.9%

PROVIDENT FINL/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)’s share price traded down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.03, 1,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 124% from the average session volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROVIDENT FINL/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.26.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

