PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $40.28 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHM. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 30.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.30. 97,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,060. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Analyst Recommendations for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit