PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $40.28 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHM. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 30.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.30. 97,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,060. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

