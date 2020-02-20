Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 93,024 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 760,374 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,024 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $33,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 81.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 20,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $264,374.88. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $2,077,853.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 295,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,902. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

WSFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.92.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

