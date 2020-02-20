Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 968,744 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 72,142 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $37,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNV. Raymond James lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

NYSE:SNV traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $36.25. 1,113,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,325. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.