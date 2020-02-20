Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,325 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $31,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARW stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.00. 541,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,609. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $86.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.95 and its 200 day moving average is $77.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $4,836,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,738,461.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

