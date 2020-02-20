Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 784,783 Shares of Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,779,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784,783 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Rev Group worth $46,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Rev Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Rev Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rev Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Rev Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Rev Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000.

Shares of REVG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.24. 237,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,932. Rev Group Inc has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $599.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.95.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.23 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rev Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REVG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

In related news, CFO Dean J. Nolden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

