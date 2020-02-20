Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be purchased for approximately $14.03 or 0.00144908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 1,235.1% higher against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $951,914.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.48 or 0.02991104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00232468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00044734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00146546 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,862 tokens. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

