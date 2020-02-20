Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Cut by Analyst

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Walmart in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

Walmart stock opened at $117.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $339.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walmart by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 176,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after buying an additional 45,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100 over the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.00%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

