Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Q2 updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE:QTWO traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $89.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,900. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.69. Q2 has a 12-month low of $64.10 and a 12-month high of $93.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $2,170,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,983,933.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $211,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,623.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $7,746,375. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

