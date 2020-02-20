QBE Insurance Group Ltd Announces Final Dividend of $0.27 (ASX:QBE)

QBE Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:QBE) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of QBE Insurance Group stock opened at A$15.11 ($10.72) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$13.67 and a 200-day moving average of A$12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion and a PE ratio of 41.17. QBE Insurance Group has a 1-year low of A$11.01 ($7.81) and a 1-year high of A$14.14 ($10.03).

In other QBE Insurance Group news, insider Frederick (Fred) Eppinger 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th.

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks worldwide. It operates through North American Operations, European Operations, Australian & New Zealand Operations, Asia Pacific Operations, and Equator Re segments. The company offers personal, including home, motor, and compulsory third party motor insurance; health and accident, and renewable energy insurance; and commercial and specialist general insurance.

