QBE Insurance Group Ltd Announces Final Dividend of $0.27 (ASX:QBE)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

QBE Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:QBE) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of QBE Insurance Group stock opened at A$15.11 ($10.72) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$13.67 and a 200-day moving average of A$12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion and a PE ratio of 41.17. QBE Insurance Group has a 1-year low of A$11.01 ($7.81) and a 1-year high of A$14.14 ($10.03).

In other QBE Insurance Group news, insider Frederick (Fred) Eppinger 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks worldwide. It operates through North American Operations, European Operations, Australian & New Zealand Operations, Asia Pacific Operations, and Equator Re segments. The company offers personal, including home, motor, and compulsory third party motor insurance; health and accident, and renewable energy insurance; and commercial and specialist general insurance.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit