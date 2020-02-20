QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

QEP Resources has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect QEP Resources to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Shares of QEP Resources stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,205,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,436,507. The company has a market capitalization of $630.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. QEP Resources has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $8.47.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QEP shares. Williams Capital raised shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

