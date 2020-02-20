Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) PT Raised to $6.00 at Buckingham Research

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Buckingham Research from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Buckingham Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Quad/Graphics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Quad/Graphics has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $268.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quad/Graphics news, COO Thomas J. Frankowski purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Quad/Graphics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 312.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

