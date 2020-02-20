Quanta Utility Token Market Cap Hits $717,496.00 (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. Quanta Utility Token has a total market cap of $717,496.00 and $1,608.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded down 62.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00048835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00492306 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $640.25 or 0.06660301 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00069288 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027361 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005215 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010298 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

QNTU is a token. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,967,288,898 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im . The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta . Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

