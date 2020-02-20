Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.36). Quanterix posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quanterix.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QTRX shares. BidaskClub raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ:QTRX traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $28.40. 60,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,047. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $36.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $795.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $40,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $40,258.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,212.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after buying an additional 354,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 888,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after buying an additional 171,844 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,604,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

