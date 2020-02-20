Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Shares Up 9.1%

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT)’s share price shot up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.37, 3,748,449 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 195% from the average session volume of 1,269,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Qutoutiao in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.70 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Qutoutiao presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.92). Qutoutiao had a negative return on equity of 380.12% and a negative net margin of 48.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Qutoutiao Inc – will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 45,043 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 176,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Qutoutiao by 339.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 43,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Qutoutiao during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Institutional investors own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

