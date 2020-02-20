Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0025.

Radian Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 268.4% annually over the last three years. Radian Group has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

NYSE RDN opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. Radian Group has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDN. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point set a $33.50 target price on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

