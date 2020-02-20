Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 664,064 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $9,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $7,629,938.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.86. The stock had a trading volume of 824,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,763. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.91 and its 200 day moving average is $105.11. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.69 and a fifty-two week high of $133.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RL. Cfra upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.37.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

