Rathbone Brothers’ (RAT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rathbone Brothers to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,450 ($32.23) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) in a report on Friday, January 24th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) target price (up previously from GBX 2,070 ($27.23)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,468 ($32.47).

LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,958 ($25.76) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,028.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,149.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. Rathbone Brothers has a 1 year low of GBX 1,938 ($25.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

