Realty Income (NYSE:O) Announces Earnings Results

Realty Income (NYSE:O) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Realty Income updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.50-3.56 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.50-3.56 EPS.

O stock traded up $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $81.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,243,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,231. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.92. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $82.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 87.46%.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

