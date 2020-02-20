Realty Income (NYSE:O) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Realty Income (NYSE:O) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Realty Income updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 3.50-3.56 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.50-3.56 EPS.

O stock traded up $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $81.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,243,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,231. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.92. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $82.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 87.46%.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Read More: Cash Flow

Earnings History for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit