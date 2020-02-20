Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $320.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $314.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.84% from the company’s previous close.

RETA has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Shares of RETA opened at $224.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.64 and a 200 day moving average of $161.12. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $257.96.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $388,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,439.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 691.9% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 53,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 46,817 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

