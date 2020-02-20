Reckon Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:RKN)

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.
RKN stock opened at A$0.74 ($0.52) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.71. Reckon has a 52-week low of A$0.51 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of A$0.90 ($0.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
About Reckon
