Reckon Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:RKN)

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

RKN stock opened at A$0.74 ($0.52) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.71. Reckon has a 52-week low of A$0.51 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of A$0.90 ($0.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Reckon

Reckon Limited provides software solutions for small and medium businesses, larger businesses, accountants, bookkeepers, and lawyers in Australia, the United States, and others. It operates through Business Group, Legal Practice Management Group, and Accountant Practice Management Group segments. The Business Group segment engages in the development, distribution, and support of business accounting and personal wealth management software products, which include Reckon One and Reckon Accounts Hosted cloud software products, Reckon Accounts Business, and Reckon Accounts Personal.

