RED Price Reaches $0.0037 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. One RED token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. Over the last week, RED has traded 39.1% lower against the dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $483,229.00 and approximately $98,913.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.52 or 0.00742807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000364 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000283 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

