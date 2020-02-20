Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.30

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 3281575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.45.

Red Rock Resources Company Profile (LON:RRR)

Red Rock Resources plc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company worldwide. It explores for ferrosilicon, manganese and iron ore, cobalt and copper, and gold deposits, as well as oil and gas properties. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

