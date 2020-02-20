Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.19). Regenxbio reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regenxbio.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regenxbio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $313,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,976.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Curran Simpson sold 5,922 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $296,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,957. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGNX traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $53.72. 241,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,930. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Regenxbio has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $63.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

