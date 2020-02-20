Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.07-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $309-319 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.74 million.Repligen also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.07-1.12 EPS.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $109.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.28. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 16.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Repligen has a 12-month low of $52.87 and a 12-month high of $109.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.73, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of Repligen from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

