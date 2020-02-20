Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.07-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $309-319 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.74 million.Repligen also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.07-1.12 EPS.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $109.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.28. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 16.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Repligen has a 12-month low of $52.87 and a 12-month high of $109.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.73, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of Repligen from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

