Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Stamps.com (STMP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) in the last few weeks:

2/20/2020 – Stamps.com had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $115.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Stamps.com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2020 – Stamps.com was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/1/2020 – Stamps.com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – Stamps.com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/17/2020 – Stamps.com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/7/2020 – Stamps.com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/25/2019 – Stamps.com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Stamps.com stock traded up $62.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,453,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,969. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average is $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $204.12.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.31 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 74.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Stamps.com by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

