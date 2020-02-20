ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock Sells 2,500 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $440,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,122,745.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.43, for a total value of $396,075.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total value of $386,775.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $176.62 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.81 and a 52-week high of $177.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.44 and a 200-day moving average of $146.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 10.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

