Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

NYSE:PSX traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $90.19. 2,905,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,771. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.40.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

