Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,278,000 after buying an additional 68,669 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $186.27. The stock had a trading volume of 379,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,732. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $154.74 and a 12 month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.