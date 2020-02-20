Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 923 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,150,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,637,000 after acquiring an additional 528,780 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.88. 2,857,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,409,806. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.29%.

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.69.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

