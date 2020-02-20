Response Genetics (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Response Genetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Response Genetics shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 373,500 shares changing hands.

About Response Genetics (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ)

Response Genetics, Inc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, markets, and sells pharmacogenomic tests for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers tests for measuring predictive factors for therapy response in tumor tissue samples.

