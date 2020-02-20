Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd reduced its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,280,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,765,276 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for about 0.9% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $655,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average of $68.50. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.