Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Retail Opportunity Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 232.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.74. 49,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.43 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

