Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.43 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.09-1.13 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.09-1.13 EPS.

ROIC stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.