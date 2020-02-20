Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) SVP William E. Rote Sells 1,250 Shares

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) SVP William E. Rote sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $20,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
William E. Rote also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 18th, William E. Rote sold 1,250 shares of Retrophin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $20,687.50.
RTRX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $16.87. 3,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,334. Retrophin Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $710.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 641.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retrophin in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000.
Retrophin Company Profile
Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.
