Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) SVP William E. Rote Sells 1,250 Shares

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) SVP William E. Rote sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $20,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William E. Rote also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Retrophin alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, William E. Rote sold 1,250 shares of Retrophin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $20,687.50.

RTRX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $16.87. 3,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,334. Retrophin Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $710.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTRX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 641.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retrophin in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.